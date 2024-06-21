Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

