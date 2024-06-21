Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

