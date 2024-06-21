Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 570,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

