Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $103.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Up 2.1 %

DOX opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.