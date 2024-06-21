Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.91

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $33.57. Ameresco shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 318,244 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $22,650,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

