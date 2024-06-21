American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $799.36 million, a PE ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

