American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

