American International Group Inc. Sells 3,316 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 109,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 179,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 127,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

