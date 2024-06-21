American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,826 shares of company stock worth $1,422,237 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

