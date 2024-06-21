American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

