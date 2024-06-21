Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $309.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

