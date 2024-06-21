Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 3,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 399,492 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

