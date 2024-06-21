Analysts Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Target Price at C$1.55

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logan Energy will post 0.0098896 EPS for the current year.
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
