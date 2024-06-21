Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $10.19

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Playtika Stock Down 0.1 %

PLTK stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Playtika by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $9,327,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 785,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

