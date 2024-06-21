Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target at $26.30

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,724 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

