Analysts Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $18.14

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Sinclair Trading Up 4.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 89.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth $446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 22.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

