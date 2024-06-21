Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $64.60

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

