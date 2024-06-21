Analyzing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dine Brands Global and TH International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $831.07 million 0.71 $97.18 million $5.62 6.86 TH International $221.94 million 0.52 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.95

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 10.59% -35.31% 5.49% TH International -53.46% -1,859.11% -20.48%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Dine Brands Global and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dine Brands Global and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 2 5 0 2.71 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus target price of $58.57, suggesting a potential upside of 52.02%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats TH International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

