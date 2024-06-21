Anna Cross Sells 53,422 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($137,797.53).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 208.05 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.58. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 224.30 ($2.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.26) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.33).

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

