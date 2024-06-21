Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $60.74 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $16,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $16,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

