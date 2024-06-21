Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $4,464,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 33,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

AAPL opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

