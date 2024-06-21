Apu Apustaja (APU) One Day Volume Hits $21.60 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $136.73 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00040768 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $23,904,233.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

