Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Aramark Stock Down 0.4 %

ARMK opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

