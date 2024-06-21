Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 5,733,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,902,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

