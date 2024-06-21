Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.90.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$38.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

