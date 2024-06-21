Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.39 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $99.39 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,622,266 coins and its circulating supply is 181,621,874 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

