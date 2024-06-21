ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 8.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 177.31 and last traded at 174.13. 22,339,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 13,380,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at 160.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 99.48.

ARM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 120.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 106.90.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 198.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

