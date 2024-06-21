Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AXL opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

