Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AXL opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
