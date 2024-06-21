ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,069.42 and last traded at $1,061.38. 1,025,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 982,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,052.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $414.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

