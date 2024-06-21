ATB Capital Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.