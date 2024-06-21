Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.8 %

TEAM stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of -250.03 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,318 shares of company stock worth $49,526,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,104,000 after buying an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

