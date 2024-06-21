Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.00

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.83 ($1.46), with a volume of 1126971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.37).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3,716.00.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

