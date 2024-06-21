Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 13.9% Higher

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.45. 110,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 35,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

