Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 8,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 23.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 49.06%.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.