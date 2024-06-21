Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Trading Down 5.7%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.
Avantium Stock Down 5.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92.
About Avantium
Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.
