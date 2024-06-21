Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $385.93

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.93 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 371.20 ($4.72). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.76), with a volume of 14,874 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a market capitalization of £124.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,973.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 385.93.

In related news, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of Avingtrans stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,759.85). Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

