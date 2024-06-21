B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $357.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

