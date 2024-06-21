B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLX opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

