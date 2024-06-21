B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of RILY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on B. Riley Financial

About B. Riley Financial

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.