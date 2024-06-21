B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Biogen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $296.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

