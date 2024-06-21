B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $880,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

