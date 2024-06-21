B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EEM stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

