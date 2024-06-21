B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

DHI opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

