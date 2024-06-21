B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,044.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $964.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $941.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,052.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

