B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,026,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

