B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,343,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,491,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

