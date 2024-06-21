B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

