B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Block alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Block by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.