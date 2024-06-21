B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,841 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

