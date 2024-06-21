B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.